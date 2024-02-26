SCSU Baseball Update – February 26th, 2024

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

UC COLORADO SPRING MOUNTAIN LIONS

Saturday/Sunday February 24th/25th

GAME #1

UC COLORADO SPRINGS 11 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Huskies were out hit by Mountain Lions fourteen to ten but extra base hits was a big difference. The Huskies starting pitcher, Righty, sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty, Senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cal James from Buffalo High School went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for-4 and Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Mountain Lions starting pitcher, Marko Sipila threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. James Bueree threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Joe McDermott closed it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk.

The Mountain Lions offense was led by Hayden Iverson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Evan Steinberger went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Kit Wigington went 1- for-5 for two RBIs. Caleb Chance went 4-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Richardson went 3-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Alec Gomez went 1-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

GAME #2

SCSU HUSKIES 12 UC COLORADO SPRINGS 8

The Huskies outhit the Mountain Lions eighteen to nine, three home runs and five doubles gave the Huskies pitchers a great deal of support. Huskies starting pitcher junior, lefty Luke Tupy from New Prague High School, threw 6 1/3 innings

to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Righty, Freshman Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Senior, Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Junior, Righty Saywer Smith threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Huskies were led on offense by Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy and a transfer from NDSU. He went 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. First baseman/Third baseman Cal James went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Drew Beier went 3-for-4 with a double and DH Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 with a double. Shortstop/Pitcher Sawyer Smith went 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Left Fielder/Center Fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa had a stolen base and Ethan Navratil from Albany High School was hit by a pitch.

The Mountain Lions starting pitcher was Jason Fink, he took the loss, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their leading hitters were Caleb Chance, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Gomez went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Evan Steinberger went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Kit Wigington went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run.

GAME #3

SCSU HUSKIES 16 UC COLORADO SPRINGS 5

The Huskies out hit the Mountain Lions twenty to ten, including three home runs, a pair of triples and five doubles. This gave the Huskies pitchers a great deal of support. Starting pitcher Senior, Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and no walks.

The Huskies were led on offense by senior DH Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Freshman, third baseman Cal James went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Junior, first baseman Ethan Navtratil went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.

Sophomore,Centerfielder/ Second baseman Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 with a home run for one RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman, PH/Centerfielder Archer Ogbourne went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs. Catcher Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Senior second baseman/Third baseman Noah Dehne went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior, shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs.

Junior, PH/Center Fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.

Senior/Left fielder Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School earned a walk. Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin scored a run and Pinch hitter Left Fielder Wilson Zuck from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-1.

The Mountain Lions starting pitcher was Vander Hodges, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits and one run. Cole Philip threw 2/3 of an inning, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, six runs and one walk. The Mountain Lions offense was led by Hayden Iverson, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Colton Trudeau went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Chance went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Gomez went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI.