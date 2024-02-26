Back By Popular Demand, P!NK Adds 2nd MN Show To Tour

Due to the extreme demand for tickets, Xcel Energy Center announced today that P!NK has added six new dates to her P!NK LIve 2024 tour and one of the new dates is at the Xcel Energy Center on October 17, 2024. Back in January, P!NK announced her original list of show dates which included St. Paul on October 18th but those tickets quickly sold out when they went on sale leaving many fans disappointed.

Tickets for the added October 17th show go on sale starting on Tuesday with a Citi and Verizon presale and to the general public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Other cities added were Detroit, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, Raleigh, and Birmingham some of the shows will feature special guests The Script and GROUPLOVE, and KidCutUp will be opening for all shows.

She last played the Twin Cities in August of 2023 at Target Field for her Summer Carnival Tour. Her 9th studio album "Trustfall" came out in 2023. P!NK's acts are known for their high energy and acrobatics throughout the show. She has won three Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, and one World Music Award

