St. Cloud Woman Accused of Attacking Man With Broken Mirror

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man with shards of a broken mirror.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 100 block of 7th Street North Friday morning on a report of an intoxicated and disorderly woman. Officers arrived to find a man who had multiple cuts on his chest, arm, and torso.

Court records show 19-year-old Jewelyonah Kennedy Smith was upset that the man's girlfriend was at the home and she had to sleep upstairs.

Records show Kennedy Smith had broken a mirror and was throwing shards of glass at the man. The victim said when he went to grab the defendant to get her to stop, she began cutting him with a piece of the mirror she had concealed in her hand.

According to the criminal complaint, Kennedy Smith admitted she started to stab the man in the chest and arms.

