Watch This Local Prep Wide Receiver Go 1 On 1 With Vikings’ Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could help out in coverage this season in the Vikings secondary. Ok, maybe not so much as it appears he may have gotten away with pass interference going up against a local wide receiver at a football camp yesterday.

Video of Cook switching to defensive back popped up on Twitter yesterday from user @OwenEgge2026 when he dubbed the 1 on 1 contest a battle for $200k!

"$200k Battle! Dalvin Cook vs 14 y/o STMA Wide Receiver, Owen Egge, for Cook's gold and diamond chain."

The video shows Cook playing defense against 14-year-old Owen Egge of Saint Michael-Albertville. Egge does manage to get open briefly and the ball does get there, but unfortunately for Egge but fortunate for Dalvin, he couldn't hold on to the ball. Here is another picture from Egge of him lined up opposite Dalvin.



The Vikings meanwhile on Sunday welcomed back some players as their training camp will be opening up this week, reporting to Twin Cities Orthopedic's Practice Center where Minnesota Vikings rookies along with all of the Quarterbacks on the roster, including Kellen Mond, Sean Manion, and Kirk Cousins.

The Minnesota Vikings regular season gets underway at home against the Green Bay Packers on September 11th.

If you'd like to go see the Purple take on 'The Pack' at Lambeau get signed up here.

