Warm Weather Having Adverse Impact on Ice Fishing Industry

This is the 2nd straight season that the weather has adversely impacted the ice fishing season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the freeze, thaw, heavy snow and slush were the problems last year. Schmitt indicates it was difficult for people to get around last season. This year the problem is consistent above freezing temperatures. He says fishing in Central Minnesota is almost non existent and he doesn't recommend going on the ice locally.

Schmitt recalls about 25 year ago in mid December fishing in a boat. He says that it was the only time that he can remember where lakes, in large part, have had open water this deep into the year. Schmitt says many wheel house dealers are sitting on some from last year and it will be tough to get them on lakes anytime soon. He says tackle dealers were filling orders early in the season but those items just aren't coming off the shelves. Schmitt says resorts are also seeing a negative impact. He says resorts cater to more than just ice anglers but are now appealing to snowmobilers, cross country skiers and those interested in snow shoeing. Schmitt says bars and restaurants are also negatively impacted by the lack of cold weather.

If the warmer than normal weather conditions continue into January and February, Schmitt says outdoor festivals and ice fishing contests could be affected. The 10 day forecast continues to call for warmer than normal temperatures. Schmitt says ice anglers really need a stretch of below zero temperatures to re-start the season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.