Warm Weather Fishing Suggestions in Central MN

The stretch of warmer mid-summer type weather has increased water temperatures and fish have adjusted too. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He indicates lots of things are changing including walleyes moving off shorelines relocating to flats and points and deeper shoreline breaks at 10 and 15 feet of water as opposed to the 5-10 feet they were found in prior to this stretch of warm weather.

Water temperatures are on the rise in Central Minnesota and throughout the state. Schmitt feels temperatures are in the 65 to 70 degree range in Central Minnesota with a surface temperature possibly a bit warmer. He says Leech Lake in Walker was at 68 degrees this week. Schmitt is still a believer in minnows and leeches but he says some minnows are harder to keep alive right now which is why some anglers are switching over to leeches and nightcrawlers. He says a 8th ounce jig and a minnow is working well for him. Schmitt says many other options have been working as well and this is the time of year that many options are in play.

The warm temperatures make it feel like mid-summer but Schmitt says good daytime bites for walleye can still happen. He says fishing for walleye early and late in the day are preferred options.

Schmitt says the panfish spawn continues and that makes everyone a pretty good fisherman because of how active they are. He suggests people throw some of the big fish back after you get that photo. Schmitt understands keeping some fish for eating but asks people to be more selective.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.