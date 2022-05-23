Walz Signs Bill That Lifts Growler Cap, Modernizes MN Liquor Laws

ST. PAUL -- A new state law will allow Minnesota's largest breweries to sell growlers in their taprooms and all other brewers to sell six and four packs on site.

Governor Tim Walz signed legislation Sunday that makes several changes to the state's liquor laws.

Representative Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids authored the House bill:

we can all be very pleased with the great work that members from both bodies and both parties have done to bring a bill before us that modernizes our state's liquor laws and gives a much needed shot in the arm to our craft breweries and distilleries.

The new law also allows distilleries to offer 750-milliliter bottles in their cocktail rooms.

One provision permits Minnesota bars to sell alcohol add odd hours during live World Cup soccer matches.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.