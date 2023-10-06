WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Residents get a unique ride along experience. The Waite Park Police Department’s 2nd annual Virtual Ride Along takes place this (Friday) evening.

Residents can see what kinds of calls officers are on and what is happening by seeing posts on the police deparment’s Facebook page and X (formerly Twitter) account.

The virtual ride along takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event is part of the The National Fraternal Order of Police’s Faith and Blue Weekend.

