Waite Park Lifts Citywide Watering Ban

WAITE PARK -- With the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announcing that the state has moved from a Drought Warning phase to a Drought Watch phase, the city of Waite Park is lifting their watering ban effective immediately.

City officials say because the state has not yet reached the "non-drought phase", they are requesting residents and businesses continue to maintain voluntary measures to reduce water use.

Waite Park officials would like to thank all residents and businesses for their water conservation efforts before and during the drought period.