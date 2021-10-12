Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Those In Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital.

Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top tennis shoes and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.

Get our free mobile app

Since COVID-19 hit, most employers would prefer that you just stay home if you're not feeling well. I'd bet that this is most likely being taken advantage of from time to time.

According to ZAPPIA, someone went through Google Trends and ranked states by how many times people in every state Googled "call in sick". It makes sense that if you actually Googled this, that you were probably going to call in sick, right?

Well, the good news is that Minnesota wasn't #1 and the bad news is that we came in at #5. The top five states for calling in sick were Oregon at #1, followed by Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas and finally Minnesota at #5. Wisconsin ranked # 8.

There was a nine way tie for states that called in sick the least. Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maine, Alaska, Wyoming, West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota all tied for the for states least likely to call in sick.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.