Ladies & Gentleman, KK Slider Is Up For Adoption
Tuesdays are always good days because it's Adopt A Pet Day and this morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about a pretty cool dog with a pretty cool name, KK Slider. KK needs a home and family, maybe yours?
Say hello to KK Slider. Came to the shelter as a transfer from another facility. Since he was a transfer, not much is known about him. Has done well around other dogs, cats, and small children.
However, slow and proper introductions are still recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. He was in a foster home; the foster reports that he is house-trained; he should still be kept on a consistent schedule. Would love to have plenty of dog toys, regular walks, and a dog bed to relax on after playtime.
Would benefit from a high-quality diet to ensure his long-term health. Any necessary supplies or toys may be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. Thank you to Dr. Quade for neutering KK Slider. KK has recently underwent treatment for heartworm disease.
In addition to exercise restriction for a few weeks, he will need special follow-up care with his new family and veterinarian. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
