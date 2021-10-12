Ladies & Gentleman, KK Slider Is Up For Adoption

Tuesdays are always good days because it's Adopt A Pet Day and this morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about a pretty cool dog with a pretty cool name, KK Slider. KK needs a home and family, maybe yours?

Say hello to KK Slider. Came to the shelter as a transfer from another facility. Since he was a transfer, not much is known about him. Has done well around other dogs, cats, and small children.

However, slow and proper introductions are still recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. He was in a foster home; the foster reports that he is house-trained; he should still be kept on a consistent schedule. Would love to have plenty of dog toys, regular walks, and a dog bed to relax on after playtime.

Would benefit from a high-quality diet to ensure his long-term health. Any necessary supplies or toys may be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. Thank you to Dr. Quade for neutering KK Slider. KK has recently underwent treatment for heartworm disease.

In addition to exercise restriction for a few weeks, he will need special follow-up care with his new family and veterinarian. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

