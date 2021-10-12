Is there anything better than a nice cup of coffee in the morning? I think not! Actually, I can drink the stuff all day long. They say that coffee doesn't really count toward your daily required water consumption but then again, "they" say a lot of things.

What I don't understand is why people would actually pay like five bucks for some kind of foo foo coffee. Come on, coffee just plain, no cream, no sugar and no whatever the hell they put in that foo foo stuff. Hot black coffee just the way God intended it to be is the only way to go for me.

I get up in the morning and instantly I start thinking that I'm not going to be up for doing "day stuff" aka, work today. A couple of steaming cups out of the Keurig and I'm ready to face whatever bullsh*t the day holds. Coffee is so darn good I am amazed it's not illegal yet.

I enjoy my first cup of this miracle drink at 4 AM and usually help myself to my last cup of the day around 7 PM. I realize that a lot of coffee drinkers have to cut their consumption off much earlier than this to ensure being able to sleep at night. Fortunately, i don't have that problem.. I sleep like a baby.

So, do yourself, your body and brain a big flavor. Enjoy a steaming cup of nirvana whenever you can. And it's good for you too.

