Voters Reject Measure to Replace Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis voters by a substantial margin -- 56 percent to 44 -- have said "no" to replacing the Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, which also would have eliminated requirements for a minimum number of officers.

"I think just the awareness of the rising crime and citizens wanting to feel safe were the primary factors in that vote."

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Michelle Benson contends Tuesday's vote affirms "we need the police in Minneapolis."

Jae Yates with "Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar" says the failed measure didn't do anything substantial on police accountability, so they're collecting signatures for a ballot question next year on establishing a citizen oversight commission:

"Regular citizens have had absolutely zero say in how police conduct themselves in their neighborhoods, specifically in black neighborhoods."

The proposed commission would hire the chief of police and make department policy, investigate all complaints, impose discipline on officers, and refer cases for prosecution.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

