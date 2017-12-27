Vikings Smith Named Defensive Player of the Week

EDEN PRAIRIE -- Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

It's the first NFC Player of the Week honors for Smith in his career, and the third Vikings player to receive the Player of the Week award.

Smith had two interceptions and seven tackles in the Vikings 16-0 shut out over division rival Green Bay Saturday night.

Other Vikings players to win the award include defensive end Everson Griffen and quarterback Case Keenum.