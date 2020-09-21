Vikings Lose Barr for Season With Pec Injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The start of the Minnesota Vikings season continues to take a hit as the team announced Monday linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the rest of the season.

Barr suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and has been place on Injured Reserve.

Barr has not missed more than four games in any season during his 7-year career.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was drafted 9th overall by the Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Vikings are already without starting Defensive End Danielle Hunter and Pat Elflein, who are both on IR with designation to return yet this season.