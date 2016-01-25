Vikings’ Bridgewater and Barr Going to Pro Bowl

EDEN PRAIRIE -- Hours after the announcement of safety Harrison Smith going to the Pro Bowl, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker Anthony Barr will also head to Hawaii.

Bridgewater, who will replace injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer , started all 16 games for the Vikings -- passing for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns with an 88.7 passer rating.

Barr, who was selected with Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, will replace injured New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins . Barr recorded 68 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and an interception in 14 games this season.

Barr, Bridgewater, and Smith will join teammates Adrian Peterson and Everson Griffen for the Pro Bowl this Sunday at 6:00 p.m.