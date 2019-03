EDEN PRAIRIE -- Veteran linebacker Chad Greenway has agreed to a restructured contract that will save the team more than $3 million in cap space for 2015.

Greenway, who has spent his entire career in Minnesota since being drafted in 2006, was set to make $7 million. He will now make $3.4 million after the restructured deal.

The two-time Pro Bowler missed four games last season after leading the team in tackles in each of the previous four seasons.