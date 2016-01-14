Vikings’ Griffen Named to First Pro Bowl

EDEN PRAIRIE -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named to his first Pro Bowl.

Griffen, 28, will reportedly replace injured Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in the exhibition game scheduled for January 31st in Hawaii.

In his sixth NFL season -- second as a full-time starter -- Griffen tallied 10.5 sacks to lead the Vikings. Griffen recorded 12.5 sacks in 2014 but was not named to the Pro Bowl.

Griffen will join teammate Adrian Peterson for the NFL's all star game -- bringing the bringing the NFC North Champion Vikings’ (11-5) total Pro Bowlers up to two.