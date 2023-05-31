UPDATE: What Happened To The Falcon Chicks On The DNR Falconcam?

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH OUR FALCONS?

I've been fascinated with watching the Peregrine FalconCam that has been put out by the Minnesota DNR. The last I checked, which was about a week and a half ago, the Falcon chicks had just hatched.

THIS MORNINGS VIEW

This morning, as I was settling into my normal routine after a long holiday weekend, it popped into my mind. Oh no! The Falcon Chicks! What's happened to them?

After being so disappointed in the fate of our Eaglets, I was afraid to check and see if our two baby falcons were still surviving. Would the Falcon parents favor one chick over the other? Or would the parents feed both babies equally?

I'm happy to tell you that as of this morning at 6 am, the falcon chicks are growing and doing well. They were cuddled up taking a nap, as their mother guarded the entrance to their castle. The chicks look like they are doing well, but I do have one concern.

WHERE ARE THE FALCONS?

Since the hatching of the chicks, I've not seen two falcons in or near the nest. I thought maybe I was just imagining things, so I went on to read about falcons, and what I read said that both parents continue to provide food for the chicks until they leave the nest.

IS THIS NORMAL?

I have not seen two falcons in the nest. This morning I saw the parent leave the nest for a couple of minutes, leaving the chicks unguarded.

Maybe now that the chicks are up and about, the falcons are taking turns, and maybe one flies away before the other lands at the entrance; but I haven't seen two falcons in the nest since the chick's arrival.

So far, they look healthy and happy. You can watch them grow and see what happens in the real world by watching the falconCam by clicking HERE now. Happy Falcon watching!

