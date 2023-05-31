Mankato Police Crash Into Fleeing Vehicle, Finds Stabbed Woman

MANKATO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Mankota police officer used his squad car to end a pursuit.

In the fleeing vehicle, they found a woman in the passenger seat that had been stabbed multiple times.

They say the incident began at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after police got a report of a man driving erratically. At one point the driver went down a dead-end road and that is when the officer used his squad to hit the vehicle, causing the crash and ending the pursuit.

The fleeing driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The officer also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

A woman who was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle was stabbed multiple times. She has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

A knife was located at the scene where the crash happened.

The officer involved was wearing a body camera and the squad car camera was active. No other details have been released.

