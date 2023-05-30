Royalton Officials Alert Residents to a Bear Sighting

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota city is alerting residents to be on the lookout for a black bear that's been spotted around town.

Royalton officials say a bear has been spotted in the area and for area residents to take precautions. Residents are asked to be aware of their small pets, bird feeders, and trash cans.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Black bears are generally not aggressive, but when startled or cornered, they can be dangerous.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported a black bear attacked a woman in Nisswa after she had let her small dog out of a cabin on Gull Lake. The woman survived the encounter.

