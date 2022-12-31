Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe

Image Credit: Tri-County Crime Stoppers via Facebook

Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe.

Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers page, other than she was found and deemed to be safe.

Thanks to everyone who shared the post and kept an eye out for Amber.

