Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe

Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe.

Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers page, other than she was found and deemed to be safe.

Thanks to everyone who shared the post and kept an eye out for Amber.