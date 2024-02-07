Controlled Burn Planned for a Benton County Park

RICE (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Bend in the River Park on Wednesday.

Benton County officials say their contractor will be conducting controlled burning of some prairie areas.

The company will also be burning brush piles over the next few weeks as part of the park's timber management project that was completed last spring.

Local fire departments and the sheriff's office are being notified as well.

