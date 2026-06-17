LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 477 10 TRI CITY BLUE 4

The Post 477 out hit the TRI City Blue nine to six, including two doubles and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was P. Smith, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit one run and he recorded two strikeouts. D. Ahrens threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 477 offense was led by Miles Simonsen went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nolan Hemker went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. J. Knott went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and Trevor Schlangen went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Thompson went 1-2 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs and H. Torborg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Landon Fish went 1-4 for two RBIs and Matt Schreiner went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. D. Anderson went 1-2, L. Magnuson had a walk and he scored a run, Keaton Landowski had a walk and he scored a run and Nathan Gjemse scored a run.

The Tri City starting pitcher was S. Maher, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. H. Frank threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and one walk.

The Tri City offense was led by No. 9 he went 2-2 for two RBIs and he had two stolen bases and he scored a run, E. Enders went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run and C. Urdahl went 1-2 and he scored a run and T. Bergran went 1-1. M. Urdahl went 1-1 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs, S. Haher had a stolen base and a walk and X. Joseph had a walk.

CENTAURS LEGION 4 SARTELL POST 477 3

The Centaurs out hit Post 477 eight to six, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was G. Sunske, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Berg threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Centaurs offense was led by H. Brodi a went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs and K.Kasmus went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. G. Ganske went 1-4 for a RBI and L. Berg went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. L. McKeon went 1-2 with a stolen base and he had a walk. J. Wood went 1-3 and K. Brown scored a run.

The Post 477 starting pitcher was Landon Fish, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 477 offense was led by Mason Linn went 1-4 for a RBI and J. Knott went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had one walk and he scored a run. Matt Schreiner went 1-3 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Mateo Segura went 1-3 with a walk. Keaton Landowski went 2-3, he was hit by pitch and he had a stolen base and H. Toborg went 1-3 and he scored a run. Brady Thompson had a stolen base and a walk, J. Wood went 1-3 and K. Brown scored a run.

SARTELL POST 477 3 MARSHALL MUDCATS POST 113 0

The Post 477 out hit the Mudcats three to one, they collected a triple. Their starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Post 477 offense was led by Matt Schreiner, he was credited for two RBIs and Miles Simonsen was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Keaton Landowski went 2-2 and Nolan Hemker went 1-3 with a double. Trevor Schlangen, Landon Fish, H. Torborg and P. Smith all had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was I. Kraft, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. T. Bailey threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. E. Weedman threw one inning and A. Shelter threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The offense was led by N. Freez, he went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he had a walk, E. Weedman and C. Alcorn both had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 2 ALBANY POST 482 1

The Post 298 was out hit by Post 482, four to two, they did collect one big double. There starting pitcher starting pitcher was Drake Drexler, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Noah Gapinski threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 was led on offense by Owen Bemis, he went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, Brody Kipka went 1-2, Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch, Von Murphy and Jake Drexler both had a walk.

The Post 482 starting pitcher was Cayden Habben, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 482 was led on offense by Cohen Habben, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and a walk. N. Davey went 1-4, Judah Allen had two walks and he scored one run. Hudson Linn and Dylan Hoffarth both went 1-3. Connor Plumski was hit by a pitch, Abraham Kalthoff and Tyler Fredricks both had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 3 PIERZ POST 341 1

The Post 298 out hit the Post 341 nine to three, including a double and one was hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, he threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Brunn, he went 2-3 for a RBI and C. Stadther went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski went 2-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Von

Murphy went 2-4 and Brody Kipka was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. East Wojciekowski and Messiah Vizenor both went 1-3.

The Post 341 starting pitcher was Dan Litke, he three four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Thielen threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 341 was led on offense by Jaxon Hardy, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a double. Brecken Andres went 1-2 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Link Toops went 1-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a walk and Bo Woitalla went 1-4. Dan Litke went 1-3 and C. Trutwin had a stolen base.

WILLMAR POST 167 6 ST. CLOUD POST 76 4

The Post 167 out hit Post 76 seven to six, including a triple. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Paulson, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Sjoberg threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Jordan Ellingson went 1-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Banks went 2-2 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Aiden Paulson went 1-1 for a RBI and he had three walks. Braeden Fagerlie had a stolen base and a walk, Alex Hoppe went 1-3, Gavin Evenson had two walks and he scored a run. Hunter Sjoberg had a walk and he scored a run Tyler Madson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and No. 23 went 1-2.

The Post 76 starting pitcher was Orion Preisler, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and six walks. L. Odennell threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 76 offense was led by Jackson Stuber, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Orion Preisler went 1-2 with a double and two walks. Brett Pankonin went 1-2 with a double and he had two walks and Isaac Palmer was credited for a RBI. Addison Dobowey went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a two runs, Andrew Brown went 1-4 and he scored a run and Gaven Hosch had a walk.

SARTELL POST 477 6 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Post 477 and Post 46 both collected five hits, they did collect two doubles and two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Lance threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Post 477 offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and Miles Simonson went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and Keaton Landowski had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brady Thompson went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Dayton Holter had a walk and he scored a run and Landon Fish had a walk.

The Post 46 starting pitcher was John Ahlin, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and one walk. Prescott Romaine threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Ryan Newman, he went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. John Ahlin went 2-3 with a walk and Evan LeMieur had a walk. Connor Neu and Luke Knopik both had a walk and each scored a run.