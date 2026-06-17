The St. Cloud Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 5-4 on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 14-8 on the season, which is good for first place in the Great Plains West Division.

The Rox trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. Cole Decker got St. Cloud on the scoreboard with a triple to score Carter Jorissen, with Decker then scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 4-2. The Rox made it a one-run game later in the bottom of the second inning with a bases-loaded walk.

St. Cloud tied the game with a Colton Routher RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, then scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Dylan Westbrook's groundout scored Jorge Gill.

Lucas Harrington pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in relief of Josiah Petersen to earn the win, while Brandon Jaenke earned the save with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

The Rox will now embark on a three-day, four-game road trip to Bismarck before returning home on Saturday night for a game with Minot at Joe Faber Field.