TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

Sunday June 21ST

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Brewers out hit the Lakers nine to four, including three doubles, two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by JT Harren went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Derrick Orth went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Easton Peters went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-4 with a double and he had a stolen base and Tyler Stang had a walk. Jake Stalboerger went 1-2 with a double, he had a stolen base and he had a walk, Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Noah Young scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Klinefelter, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Kunkel, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Andrew Schmitt went 1-3 for a RBI. Max Fuchs went 1-4 with a stolen base, Justin Kunkel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Schmitt had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

The Muskies out hit the Stone Poneys ten to nine, including a pair of doubles, a triple and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw 6 1/3 to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Levi Lampert closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-4 for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Levi Lampert went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Mateo Segura went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Cody Partch was hit by a pitch. Trevor Schlangen went 1-2 and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen had two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Brayden Simones, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Scheffler threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Nate Nierenhauser threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Cayden Behrman went 2-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Chicho Lizarraga went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Braeden Simones went 2-4 for a RBI and Liam Moreno had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-4 for a RBI and Park Schultz went 2-3 with a double and he had a walk. Shawn Lindsay went 1-1, Landon Fish scored three runs, Jordan Fish scored a run and Daylon Holter had a walk and he scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 10 AVON LAKERS 8

The Lightning out hit the Lakers twelve to seven, including three home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was N. Ackerman, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw two innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw two innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Kody Ruedisili went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a walk. Sam Peterson went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. N. Ackerman went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored four runs. Bodie Piepkorn went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs and Drew Boland went 1-5. Matt Caperson went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Blaine Hardy went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Nate DeChaine went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brett Jenkins went 1-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Elliot Burnett, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kadyn Mork threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Reese Gregory threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Elian Mezquita went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Elliot Burnett went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kadyn Mork went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs an Nolan Dumonceaux was credited for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-5 and he scored a run, Jackson Theisen had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus had three walks and he scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 16 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6

The Steves out hit the Lumberjacks sixteen to eight, including three home runs. Their starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Lunser threw one inning, he gave up one walk and Cole Fuecker threw one inning and he retired the three batters he face.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 2-5 with a home run for five RBIs. Cole Fuecker went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored four runs. , M. Delfino went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brody Sabin went 3-5 for two RBIs. Tom Ellis went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Charlie Kent went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 2-5 with a walk and he scored three runs and Joe Tuholsky went 1-5 and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Hamers threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a walk. Trey Emmerich went 1-4 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Vince Jurek went 2-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Leabch had two walks and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Chuck Hackett went 1-4 and Colby Johnson scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Joes out hit the Bandits thirteen to four, including two home runs, a triple, one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Josh Wood, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and two walks. Blake Kilanowski threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 4-5 with a home run, a triple and a double for five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Alvord went 1-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Noah Bissett went 4-6 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Andrew Karls had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk. Craig Hern went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored to runs and John Huebsch went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Blommer and Josh Tinkleberg both had a walk and John Schneider scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Groskreutz threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Krenz threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Josh Groskreutz he went 1-3 with a double and a walk and Dalton Fouquette had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Logan Swaggert went 1-2 and he scored a run and Hunter Pietrowski went 1-2 with a walk. Riley Girard went 1-4 and Matt Krenz was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Rockies out hit the Gussies thirteen to zero, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser, he threw a gem of seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 4-5 with two doubles for six RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Nistler went 2-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had one walk. David Jonas went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Dufner went 1-5 for a RBI. Luke VanErp went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored four runs and Jordan Neu was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuchs went 2-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Evan Acheson scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brady Linn went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Alan Schmidt, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Truman Toenjes threw 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. The Gussies offense was led by Zach Meyer and Aaron Voigt both had a walk.

AITKIN STEAM 6 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2

The Steam out hit the River Dogs twelve to two, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Nate Ehnstrom, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 11 threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.

The Steam offense was led by Nate Ehnstrom went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Carson Kulhem went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aiden Flanagan went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Dotzler went 1-4 for a RBI and Jake Ince went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jake McGuire went 2-4 and he scored a run, Drew Paulbeck went 1-4 and he scored two runs and Zach Ehnstrom went 1-4.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Yourczek led the River Dogs offense, he went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 2-4 and Hunter Young went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 DAWSON DRAKES 3

The River Cats were out hit six to five, they did collect two doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The River Cats starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 1-4 with a double fo two RBIs. Nick Proshek went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Adam Smith went 2-3. Josh Tapio went 1-3 and he scored a run, Will Kranz had two walks and he scored a run, Ty Carper and Trenton Throolin both had a walk.

The Drakes starting pitcher was Tygan Long, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Olson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ken Sather threw one inning, he issued three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Drakes offense was led by Blake Thompson, he went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Olson was credited for a RBI. G. Olson went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and S. Ochsendorf went 1-1 with a double. Nate Hansen went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ken Sather went 1-4. Braden Thompson was hit by a pitch and Tygan Long had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Royals out hit the Lakers eleven to four, including two home runs, three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Goose Hadley, he went 2-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a walk and Dalton Thelen went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cooper Notch went 2-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Tyler Prom went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Alex Budde went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and Jack Boos went 2-4 with a double. Cru Rugemer had two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Grady Notch had a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Budde scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Opfer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Shane Pauls threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Noah Olmscheid threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Trent Wendlandt was credited for two RBIs and Noah Stalboerger went 1-2 and he scored a run. Davis Wuertz went 1-4 and Layton Fuchs went 1-2. Noah Olmscheid was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Stars out hit the Pirates seven to six, their starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Austin VerSteeg threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Dylan Alexander, he went 1-4 for a RBI and Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Matt Gruber went 2-4 and scored a run and Darion Alexander went 3-5 and he scored run. Mitch Gruber went 1-4, Jackson Hendrickson, Caleb Runge and PJ Johnson all had a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was a Griffin Bjerke, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke went 1-4 for a RBI. Garrett Leusink went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Johnson went 2-5 with a stolen base. Spencer Eisenbraun had two walks, Sam Oehrlein, Grayson Fuchs and Grady Fuchs all had a walk.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 9 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

The Rebels out hit the Skis twelve to seven, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Schafer, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rebels offense was led by Eli Roberts went 2-3 for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run. Gus Lund went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brett Kramer went 1-4 for a RBI. Wyatt Gabrielson went 2-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Schafer went 3-4 and he scored two runs. Riley DeRosier went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Alex Haapajoki went 2-5 and he scored a run and Chris Smolke had a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur, he threw five innings, he gave up five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Riley Czech threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Riley Czech went 1-4 for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 2-4 with a double. Evan Lemieur went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Thoma went 1-4. Collin Kray went 1-3 with a walk and Matt Baier had two walks.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Lakers out hit the the Cyclones eight to one, including a home run and a double.Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Colby Hovdenes went 4-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Johnson went 1-4. Caleb Leintz went 1-3 with a double and Cooper Kosiba had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Vince Murn, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Robert Dusing threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody went 1-3 and Dakota Banks and Luke Pakkala both had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 NLS TWINS 9

The Saints were out hit by the Twins, fifteen to eleven, including three doubles, seven walks, two were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tory Johnson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Tate Dekok threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Cam Loe went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Wyatt Steffenson went 1-1 for two RBIs. Ethan Mueller went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Luke Dingmann went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Aiden Mueller went 2-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1-4 with a walk, Luke Illies had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs and Brody Hadley had a walk and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz had a walk and he scored a run and Payton VanBeck scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kelset, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Braeden Fagerlie threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Nolan Johnson went 2-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jake DeBoer went 3-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Easton Munsterman went 3-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Magnuson went 2-5 for a RBI. Sam Etterman went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Dalton Rambow went 1-3 and Payton Kulset scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12 FLENSBURG FACLONS 2

The Saints out hit the Falcons sixteen to four, including a home run, three doubles, one sacrifice fly eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Carter Voss, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Connor Breth threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Peter Schumer went 3-4 for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he had a walk. Jack Worlie went 4-5 with a double for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tanner Reis went 2-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Rolando Ramos went 1-2 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Ethen went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI andhe scodred Logan Harren went 1-3 for a RBI. Zack Cekalla went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Tyler Huls went 1-1 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Connor Breth had a walk and he scored a run and Chase Lyon had a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Simon Pantzke, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. D. Kokett threw 1 1/3 inning, h gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Simon Pantke was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he had a walk and Sam Perez was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Oscar Taverez went 1-2 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Reece Hubbard was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run. Gunner Gustafson went 1-2 with two walks, Kurt Crosby went 1-4 and Trevor Loxteramp went 1-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Chargers out hit the Cubs eleven to four, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ben Welle threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Daniel Spanier, he went 3-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Reegan Nelson went 2-5 for a RBI and Zach Rieland went 1-1 for a RBI. Ethan Meyer went 1-3 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 1-5. Owen Meyer went 2-4, Luke Dehmer went 1-3 with a walk a and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Grant Moscho, he went 2-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Breydon Dobmeier had two walks. Isaac Rosenberger and Kegan Stueve both went 1-4, Westin Middendorf had two walks and he scored a run and Gabe Schwieters had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Clippers out hit the Hawks twelve to three, including three doubles, three hit by a pitch and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was lefty Dan Berg, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger went 1-4 for two RBIs. Kevin Kramer went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Landon Neiman went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.Gavin Mathies went 1-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Lane Harff went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dan Berg went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Brenden Ashton was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Gabe Schmidt, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger threw one innings=, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Carson Schmultz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mitch Lipinski went 1-3 and Tyson Sanderson had a walk and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 DILWORTH RAILDOGS 2

The Mudcats and the Raildogs both collected seven hits, inclduing a a homer run, eight walks and seven stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Carter Stockert, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Wyatt threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Gust threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by David Dorsey, he went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Carson Heinsch went 2-4 for three RBIs. Brayden Wolfgram went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Tom Horan was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Olmsted went 1-3 with a stolen base and Toby Sales had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Cullen Wilson had a stolen base and a walk, Matt Samuelson had a stolen base, D. Kunza had a walk, Dorsey had two walks and Wyatt Tweet had a walk.

The Raildogs starting pitcher was Kayden Camacho, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. A. Pugliano threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. A. Linn threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and three walks.

The Raildogs offense was led by Dylan Anderson went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Zimmer was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Landon Johnson went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Linn went 1-4 and he scored a run. Connor Robley went 3-4, Owen Hoover went 1-3 with a walk and Wesley Hoover had a walk.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6 BENSON PLOWBOYS 3

The Anglers were out hit by the Plowboys seven to four, they did collect a double. They starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Schaupp threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Easton Knealing was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Tom Schaupp went 1-3 and Gavin Miller went 1–1 and he scored a run. Henry Albert had a walk and he scored two runs and Ethan Knutson went 1-4.

The Plowboys starting pitcher was Alex Claussen, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Plowboys offense was led by Adrian Young, he went 1-2 for a RBI, Matt Ebnet went 1-2 for a RBI and Dillon Geiser was credited for a RBI. Landon Skarsten went 2-3 with a double and Sam Lenarz went 1-3 and he scored a run. Alex Claussen went 1-3 and Andrew Nissen went 1-2. Jack Storlien had two walks, Devin Swanson had two walks and he scored a run and Alex Wrobleski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.