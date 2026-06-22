FREEPORT BLACK SOX TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

CLEARWATER LAKERS 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Lakers out hit the the Cyclones eight to one, including a home run and a double.Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Colby Hovdenes went 4-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Johnson went 1-4. Caleb Leintz went 1-3 with a double and Cooper Kosiba had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Vince Murn, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Robert Dusing threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody went 1-3 and Dakota Banks and Luke Pakkala both had a walk.

SEMIFINALS

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 MORA BLUE DEVILS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Blue Devils ten to two, including two doubles and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Vince Murn, he threw 2/3 innings, he recorded one strikeout. Terrance Moody threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 3-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Shea Koster went 1-2 for two RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Owen

Gates scored two runs. Dom Mathies went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein went 1-2 and he scored a run. Gavin Peterson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Vince Murn had a stolen base and he had a walk and Dakota Banks had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Nathan Nelson, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryce Haw threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one run and two walks. Their offense was led by Josh Norby, he went 1-2 with a double and Mike McKee went 1-2. Bryce Haw was hit by a pitch and James Woolhouse had a walk.

(SEMIFINALS)

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

The Lakers out hit the Nicks thirteen to three, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nick Berglund, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Berglund went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden Johnson went 1-3 for a RBI. Hayden Fassier went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Leintz went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Cade Simones went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cooper Kosiba went 1-3. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-2 and he scored two runs and Drew Anderson went 1-1. Owen Kolbinger and Matt Primus both went 1-2.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Travis Hansen, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Damien Lincoln, Kaden Rausch and Andray Stang all went 1-3. Connor Lincoln was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run, Keenan Dingmann was hit by a pitch and Jacob Caron had a walk.

THIRD PLACE

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS MORA BLUE DEVILS

FIFTH PLACE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 DAWSON DRAKES 3

The River Cats were out hit six to five, they did collect two doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The River Cats starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 1-4 with a double fo two RBIs. Nick Proshek went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Adam Smith went 2-3. Josh Tapio went 1-3 and he scored a run, Will Kranz had two walks and he scored a run, Ty Carper and Trenton Throolin both had a walk.

The Drakes starting pitcher was Tygan Long, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Olson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ken Sather threw one inning, he issued three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Drakes offense was led by Blake Thompson, he went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Olson was credited for a RBI. G. Olson went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and S. Ochsendorf went 1-1 with a double. Nate Hansen went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ken Sather went 1-4. Braden Thompson was hit by a pitch and Tygan Long had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

The Cyclones and the Black Sox both collected seven hits, their starting pitcher ws Owen Arndt, he threw 6 1/3 inings, he gave up six hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Hemker close it out with 2 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Vincent Murn went 2-4 for two RBIs and Luke Pakkala went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Noah Jenson went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-4. Jeff Solorz went 2-4 and he scored a run, Nolan Hemker and Shea Koster both had a walk and each scored a run and Dominic Mathies had a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts and Carter Neuschwander threw 1/3 inning of relief.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bentley Ritter went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Addi Dobowey was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Mason Tautges went 2-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Trevor Sawyer went 1-4. Matt Johnson went 1-4, with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run and Iver Parker went 1-4. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-4 with a walk, Nate Mettenburg had a walk and he scored a run and Ben Mettenburg had a walk.

MORA BLUE DEVILS 2 DAWSON DRAKES 1

The Blue Devils out hit the Drakes six to five, including a a double and three hit batters. Their starting pitcher threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Derek Graves, he went 1-4 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases and Michael McKee went 1-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Logan Graves went 1-3 with one stolen base and a walk and Nathan Nelson went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Norby went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josh Norby went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and C. Pnewski had a stolen base.

The Drakes starting pitcher was Blake Thompson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout and Braden Thompson threw 2/3 innings in relief.

The Drakes offense wsa led by Collin Olson, he went 2-3 with a double for one RBI and he had a stolen base. Nate Hansen went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Eli Olson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Blake Thompson went 1-3, Braxton Thompson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Beau Johnson had a walk.

ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Nick out hit the River Cats ten to four, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Keenan Dingman, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, ten walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Gavin Rausch threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nick offense was led by Keenan Dingman, he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Dylan Rausch went 1-4 with a home run. Kaden Rausch went 1-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Tanner Anderson went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andray Stang went 2-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Damian Lincoln went 1-4. Tyson Willenbering and Caiden Braun both had a walk and each scored a run and Connor Lincoln had a stolen base and two walks.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jacob Carper, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Carper threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was lee by. William Kranz was credited for a RBI and he had three walks and Zeus Schlegel was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and three walks. Bryan McCallum went 1-4 with a double and Jaxon Kenning went 1-3 with a stolen base and he had a walk. Preston Schlegel went 1-4, Preston Throolin went 1-1, Jacob Carper had two walks, Josh Tapio had a walk and he scored a run and Simeon Layer scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 AITKIN STEAM 0

The Lakers were out hit by the Steam, six to four, they did collect a double. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Nick Berglund and Caden Johnson both went 1-3 and both scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-2 and Matt Korte had a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thor Dunham, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Zach Ehnstrom threw two innings in relief.

The Steam offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom, he went 2-3 and Jake McGuire had a walk. Jake Ince and Aiden Flanagan both went 2-2!

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 AITKIN STEAM 0

The Lakers were out hit by the Steam six to four, they did collect a double. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Nick Berglund and Caden Johnson both went 1-3 and both scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-2 and Matt Korte had a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thor Dunham, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Zach Ehnstrom threw two innings in relief.

The Steam offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom, he went 2-3 and Jake McGuire had a walk. Jake Ince and Aiden Flanagan both went 2-2.

DAWSON DRAKES 7 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Drakes and the Black Sox each collected six hits, Braxton Thompson was the Drakes starting pitcher, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tygan Long threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Drakes offense was led by Braden Thompson went 2-4 for three RBIs and Braxton Thompson went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. No. 10 went 1-3 and he was credited for a RBI and Collin Olson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Blake Thompson went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. C. Bothun had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Tygan Long went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run and G. Olson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Jadin Norby, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-3 for a RBI and Iver Papke went 2-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nate Mettenburg went 1-3 and Trevor Sawyer had a walk.