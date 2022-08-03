Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff

DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours.

The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident.

The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when Peterson threatened to shoot some family members. He also made threats to hurt the police if they responded.

It was believed that he may have had a gun, which he is not allowed to have due to an incident that happened in November of 2020.