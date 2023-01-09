United Way Exchanging Art for Volunteering Through Special Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a unique art auction next month.

The Time for Art event features a gallery of donated artwork created by local artists available for you to take home through a silent auction-style bidding process.

Casey Krafnick is the Community Engagement Manager with United Way. She says what makes this event unique is that you're not bidding with money.

In order to bid on the artwork, you actually bid with hours of volunteerism. So if you want a painting or sculpture you need to have the highest bid of volunteer hours.

Artist can donate up to 5 original pieces of artwork and submissions are due to the United Way of Central Minnesota office by February 15th.

Krafnick says all forms are art are available to bid on from pottery to dance lessons.

This year we are expanding to art of the five sense. Everything from dance lessons, culinary experiences, live performances through music lessons in addition to those paintings and pottery.

The Time for Art event will take place on February 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mahowald Insurance Agency in downtown St. Cloud.

Last year, 33 pieces of art were donated which generated 183 volunteer hours throughout the community.