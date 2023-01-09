Fog Impacting Your Morning Commute in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Give yourself some extra time on your morning commute.
The National Weather Service says freezing fog developed overnight and visibilities early Monday morning have fallen to 1/4 mile or less in spots.
Expect rapidly changing visibilities if traveling this morning. In addition, freezing fog may deposit frost onto roadways, especially elevated roads including bridges and overpasses.
Be sure to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
