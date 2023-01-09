Sartell Police Department Planning to Implement Body Cameras

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police officers could start wearing body cameras later this year.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of body cameras for the department.

The plan includes entering into a five-year contract agreement with the company Motorola Solutions, which would include the cameras and video storage.

Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner says the department currently uses the company for the dash cams in their squad cars and staying with the same vendor will reduce extra steps officers will need to complete to save and store the video.

The total cost for the 37 cameras over the five years will be $134,000, with $80,000 already allocated to the Police Equipment Fund.

The Sartell Police Department says they understand the importance of adopting new technology when it is appropriate and implementing body-worn cameras enhances evidence documentation and collection while keeping both the public and officers accountable.

If all goes well the department hopes to get the cameras within six months.