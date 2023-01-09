Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake.
A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Bryce Cameron of Big Lake was going east. Cameron's vehicle turned left onto 168th Street and the two vehicles collided.
Get our free mobile app
Rassatt, Cameron, and a passenger 52-year-old Suneeta Kissoon-Camoeron of Big Lake were all taken to CentraCare in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.