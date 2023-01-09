Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Bryce Cameron of Big Lake was going east. Cameron's vehicle turned left onto 168th Street and the two vehicles collided.

Rassatt, Cameron, and a passenger 52-year-old Suneeta Kissoon-Camoeron of Big Lake were all taken to CentraCare in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.