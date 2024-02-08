This Year’s Ice Fishing Season May Be the Worst in MN

Not everyone is fond of the warm weather in Central Minnesota this winter. Glen Schmitt from Outdoors News feels this could be the worst ice fishing season in Minnesota. He says last year's season wasn't good but this is worse. Schmitt explains ice conditions really vary throughout the state with no ice fishing in southern Minnesota while northern Minnesota still has some opportunities. He says from Brainerd north there still are opportunities to ice fish. Schmitt says ice conditions there are much better. He says there still are locations where people are driving trucks on lakes near Blackduck and good fishing can be had on Lake of the Woods and Red Lake. Schmitt advises if you plan go out onto big bodies of water to check in with resorts on ice conditions because they are checking the conditions daily. He says he's pretty confident ATVs can be used on lakes north of Brainerd.

Schmitt says according to bait shop owners he knows many people have bailed on ice fishing for the season. He says many bigger resorts are getting cancellations due to ice condition concerns. Schmitt says because wheel houses and vehicles can't been driven on lakes many people have moved on from ice fishing this season. He says with 3 weekends of walleye fishing it will be done soon. Schmitt indicates after the rain and warmer weather this week he doesn't expect to go onto a lake locally.

The St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show will take place Friday-Sunday at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. This will be their 36th year for the event. Schmitt says it's a great event and good opportunity to see campers, boats, the trout pond, seminars, explore resorts and the water skiing squirrel.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.