Two Twin Cities Men Sentenced for Garrison Bank Robbery

ST. PAUL -- Two men who admitted to robbing the Deerwood Bank in Garrison in July 2020 have been sentenced.

A federal judge has sentenced 52-year-old John Paciorek II to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role as the getaway driver. Co-defendant, 52-year-old James Ardito Jr. of Fridley, was sentenced last August to nearly five years in prison for the holdup.

Court records show Paciorek waited in the car while Ardito hid in some bushes until an employee arrived to open the bank. Ardito then pointed a replica handgun at the employee and demanded they open the bank and disable the security alarm.

Ardito then demanded cash from the teller drawers and was given $402 in cash.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras and police were able to easily identify Ardito.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery.

No photo of Ardito was immediately available.

