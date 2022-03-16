Games, Live Music, Craft Beer on Tap for Tanner’s Team Fundraiser

WAITE PARK -- A big fundraiser will be held this Saturday in Waite Park.

The Back Shed Birthday Bash for Tanner's Team Foundation will be at the brewery from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Event organizer Brady DeGagne says you can play several games in their brewery Olympics.

Everything from bean bags, to flip cup, tik tac toe, hammerschlagen, and giant Jenga will be available to play. We will charge you $10 at the door for you to play and give you a little punch card, bring that back to the front table and you'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes as well as earn your Tanner's Team Foundation Back Shed Birthday Bash T-shirt.

DeGagne says they'll also have about 40 different silent auction items, keys for cash where a $10 key purchase gives you a chance to win $1,000, and the band Mall Rats will be playing from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

DeGagne says the brewmaster has come up with a special beer for the day.

Tanner Fuls would have been 23 years old this March, so with it being his birthday, we thought it would be fitting to work with our friends at Back Shed Brewing and make a beer for Tanner that day. It's a berry lux from Chris at Back Shed. I'm really excited to try it, I've heard it's really good.

Back Shed Brewery is also donating $1 for every pint of beer sold on Saturday to Tanner's Team Foundation.

This is the first time the local non-profit has been able to hold this event in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.