How Much Snow Melts When Temps Are in the 40s?

The sound of melting snow pouring down my gutters is music to my ears after a long winter. We are finally getting a warm-up after an absolutely brutal cold and snowy winter in Minnesota, and it feels so good to experience the warmth of the sun again.

Temperatures are going to be steadily in the 40s the remainder of this work week, and this weekend comes with highs in the 50s. I'm absolutely elated with that news. But it got me wondering, how much snow is actually melting at those temperatures points?

Lisbnet.com shared this little tidbit:

How fast will snow melt at 40 degrees? Every day is different, but as a rule of thumb, in 40-degree weather we lose half an inch of snow per day. 50-degree weather melts 2 to 4 inches a day.

Get our free mobile app

I know yesterday's high of 47 and sunny really did a number on my neighborhood. Sidewalks were almost totally cleared off, and kids were already out riding bikes getting tons of fresh air. I finally can see my porch again after it being under knee-deep snow most of the winter. Turns out there were a few cans of Busch Light that got left out there all winter that were finally uncovered when the snow melted. I guess March melts bring mid-west malts... or something like that.

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee