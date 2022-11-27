Two Teens Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

MOOSE LAKE (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 23 south of Duluth.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 in Carlton County.

A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth was going south on the highway when it took a curve in poor road conditions. The vehicle hit a patch of ice and lost control and went into the ditch.

Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, both died in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says neither one was wearing their seatbelt.