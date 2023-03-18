Two Teenagers Were Hurt in a One Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in a one-vehicle crash west of Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 27.

A vehicle driven by 16-year-old Richard McPherson of Pierz was going east when it hit a patch of ice and went into the ditch and rolled.

McPherson was not hurt but his two passengers were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Sixteen year old Amiliya Callus of Little Falls and 16-year-old Mackenzi Willhite of Little Falls. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were wearing their seatbelts.