Minnesota State Trooper Hurt When Squad Car Struck in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was hurt when his squad car was struck by another vehicle Friday morning. The incident happened along westbound Interstate 94 near St. Joseph just before 6:00 a.m.

The state patrol says Trooper Matthew Carlson was parked with his emergency lights activated as he investigated a crash in the median.

A second car driven by 49-year-old Mark Hoffman of St. Cloud struck the squad car as he passed.

Hoffman was not hurt, but the 31-year-old Carlson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

