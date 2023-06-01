Two People Killed in Wrong Way Head on Collision

OAKDALE (WJON News) -- Two people were killed and another was seriously hurt in a wrong-way head-on crash in Washington County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 694 in Oakdale in the east metro.

Troopers say a Toyota Carolla was going south in the northbound left lane when it crashed into a Pontiac Vibe. The Pontiac spun out and hit a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van.

The driver of the Pontiac was ejected from his vehicle and died. A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was taken to Gillette Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver had to be extricated from the Toyota and also died.

The driver of the Sprinter van was taken to Regions Hospital with minor injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released yet.

