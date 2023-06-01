Kayaker Missing in Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man who went kayaking on the Mississippi River has gone missing.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from a boater reporting an overturned kayak. The boater recovered the kayak but did not see anyone around.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded and used several boats and a drone to search the area. The Sheriff's Office and the DNR also deployed boats equipped with side scan sonar to search the water. However, the missing kayaker was not found.

He is described as a white man, 39 years old, 5'10", and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on the front. He was in a dark red and red kayak.

He put it in the water near the Holiday Station Store in Sartell and his destination was the Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

He has been identified by law enforcement, but they are withholding his name at this time.

READ RELATED ARTICLES