Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township.
An SUV driven by 79-year-old Arthur Grimlie of Big Lake was trying to turn onto Highway 10 from County Road 81 when his vehicle struck a car.
The driver of the car, 48-year-old Christa Harris, and her passenger 67-year-old Galilee Brooks, both from Duncanville, Texas were taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Grimlie and his passenger were not hurt.
