One Person Hurt In St. Cloud Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt during a fire at a St. Cloud hotel Wednesday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says at about 8:30 a.m. they were called to a 2nd floor fire at the Days Inn on 37th Avenue South.

Get our free mobile app

They say the building was evacuated and the fire was quickly brought under control but one person was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries from the blaze. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota