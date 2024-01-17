Blast Into The Weekender With Some Music & More

3

The Sons of Norway are hosting their 16th Annual Barnelopet cross-country or Nordic ski event at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is for kids ages 3-13 with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. and races starting at 1:00 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, cookies, and Norwegian demonstrations. The event is free, there will be free ski equipment for the kids to use and they set up the races by age groups.