THE WEEKENDER: Independence Day Weekend Fun in Central Minnesota

Photo: Getty Images - Kevin Winter / Staff
Welcome to the Independence Day weekend edition of The Weekender.

Always working toward find new and unique options for your weekend, there's another busy day in downtown Minneapolis with the return of "Taste of Minnesota", one of Rolling Stone's "20 Bands You Need to Know" is live at The Ledge, and a professional disc golf tournament lands in Clearwater.

Have fun, and stay safe this weekend!

    Music in the Park - Rockville

    Rockville Lions Park

    Music in the park! bring a chair, cooler, and your neighbor to Rockville Lions Park.

    Highway 23 plays Sunday, July 2nd, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

    For more information - find it here!

    Taste of Minnesota 2023

    Nicollet Ave. between 5th and Washington

    Featuring what’s next in eats, beats, and more, Taste is your ticket to a one-of-a-kind event that uncovers what’s delicious, what’s exciting, and what deserves your attention from across the entire state.

    For more information - find it here!

    The Revivalists with The Head and the Heart

    The Ledge - Waite Park

    Box Office Opens 3:30PM, Parking Opens 4:30PM, Doors open at 5:30PM (Be sure to arrive early!)

    Food Trucks: ODB's Meat and Greet, Dana's Kitchen, Waldo's Pizza, Mr. Twisty's, Cloud 9 Energy Bowls

    Non-Profit: Anna Marie's Alliance

    Find out more by clicking here!

    Photo: Getty Images - Kevin Winter / Staff
    4th of July Fireworks in St. Cloud

    Hester and Wilson Parks

    History, Celebration, Tradition Countdown to Tuesday July 4th 2023 Fireworks - the 77th consecutive year for us to light up the sky on the Fourth of July!

    Celebrate America's 247 birthday of independence!

    -St. Cloud orchestra concert -Food vendors -Face painting

    Find out more by clicking here!

    Photo by Arthur Chauvineau on Unsplash
    The Preserve Championship Disc Golf

    Preserve Disc Golf Course - Clearwater

    Welcome to the 2023 Preserve Championship. The DGPT along with the Leiviska Disc Golf team are excited to invite spectators to the Airborn Preserve Disc Golf Course to watch the top disc golfers in the world compete for a title!

    Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
