Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case of Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Sauk Rapids man to a stay of adjudication for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl. It means the court does not place a conviction on the defendant's record and instead, it is withheld until certain conditions are met.

The charge against 27-year-old Cole Van Halbeck will be dismissed if he successfully completes his five-year probation.

Records show Van Halbeck was working as a personal care assistant in a Sartell home at the time. He was accused of sexually molesting the girl several times in early 2016 as he worked in her home to care for a sibling.

Van Halbeck pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old. A 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told investigators Van Halbeck sexually abused her for several months while she was just 11-years-old and he was 21.

Stearns County Court records show Van Halbeck had worked in the home from February 2016 through at least April of that year.

