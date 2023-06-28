Downtown St. Cloud Streets to Close for Construction Projects

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some road construction work scheduled to start next week will create a traffic bottleneck in downtown St. Cloud.

Starting Wednesday, July 5th, 10th Avenue will close between 1st Street South and 1st Street North.

The work will include the intersection of 10th Avenue and West St. Germain Street. Sidewalks will remain open, but there will be limited vehicle access to West St. Germain Street between 9th and 10th Avenue North.

The closure will last until late July.

Get our free mobile app

Also starting on Wednesday, West St. Germain Street will close from 10th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North. Street improvements will also prompt 11th Avenue North to close from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North.

The closures will last through late September.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s

10 Things to Say to a Minnesotan to Make Them Mad