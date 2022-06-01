Two Hurt in Collision Involving Car, Semi in Todd County

HEWITT -- Two people were hurt in Todd County when a car and a semi collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 210 in Hewitt.

A car driven by 18-year-old Mkelle Ann Wagner of Alexandria was going west on Highway 210.

A semi driven by 29-year-old Rolando Gomez of Mission, Texas was going south on Highway 71.

Both drivers were taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.