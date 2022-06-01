If You Moved Away from Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, Pete & Kelly? :) Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!
Here are Pete & Kelly's answers, as well as the rest of what we've read so far:
- PETE: The water, the small towns, Vikings & Twins.
- KELLY: The lakes, and my parents.
- JIM: The four seasons.
- LISA: Country music festivals.
- OLIVIA: Weekends at the lake.
- DAVE: Local sports teams.
- ELLA: Fall colors & State Fair.
- JENNY: 'Minnesota nice.' We really are nicer up here.
- ASHLEY: My family!
- BRIANNA: Hunting in the Fall with the beautiful leaves.
- LIZ: Meat raffles!
- JANICE: The north shore. Summer weekend trips to Duluth & Grand Marais.
- AMORETTE: The scenery.
- NATE: Ice fishing.
- STACI: Little Falls Art Fair!!!!
- RICKY: Snowmobiling and waterskiing!!
- TAMMI: Hot dishes. :)
- RICH: Minnesota State Fair.
- TRAVIS: The Vikes.
- DILLON: The Vikings.
- TONYA: Mall of America!
- SKIP: Ice fishing.
- LEVI: The walleye opener.
It's good to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes!
