Two Harbors Hosting Tall Ships Festival this Weekend

Photo by Jamie Morrison on Unsplash

TWO HARBORS -- Several tall ships are arriving in Lake Superior this weekend.

The Tall Ships Festival in Two Harbors starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The gates open each day at 10:00 a.m. with ships from around the world on display.

Regular events planned include the parade of sailing, festival food, a beer garden and entertainment. Ship tours start on Friday.

Duluth has hosted the popular event five times, but sea wall construction and other activities required a venue change in 2022.