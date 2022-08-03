Two Harbors Hosting Tall Ships Festival this Weekend
Photo by Jamie Morrison on Unsplash
TWO HARBORS -- Several tall ships are arriving in Lake Superior this weekend.
The Tall Ships Festival in Two Harbors starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.
The gates open each day at 10:00 a.m. with ships from around the world on display.
Regular events planned include the parade of sailing, festival food, a beer garden and entertainment. Ship tours start on Friday.
Get our free mobile app
Duluth has hosted the popular event five times, but sea wall construction and other activities required a venue change in 2022.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.